Clergy in Motion, June 27

Appointments

The Rev. Jo-Anne Billinger has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. James Cathedral as of June 15, 2023.

The Rev. Randy Williams (Niagara) has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Uxbridge beginning July 1, 2023.

The Rev. Hannah Johnston has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. Anne, Toronto, with particular appointment to Parkdale-Toronto West Regional Ministry beginning August 15, 2023.

The Rev. Richard Webb has been appointed Incumbent of St. John, York Mills beginning September 1, 2023.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

St. Martin in-the-Fields

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Grace Church on-the-Hill

St. Aidan, Toronto

St. James Cathedral

Ordinations & Receptions

The Rev. Jessica Dowling will be ordained a Priest at St. Margaret, New Toronto on Sunday, September 24th, 2023 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Richard Webb – Incumbent of St. John, York Mills – September 17, 2023 at 10:00am.

Commissaries

All Bishops will be at General Synod June 27 – July 3. Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on mini-sabbatical July 6 – 11 and July 24 – 28, and summer vacation from August 5 – September 4. During this time, the following Commissaries have been appointed:

June 27 – July 3, July 6 – 11 – Bishop Peter Fenty

July 24 – 28 – Bishop Kevin Robertson

August 5 – August 15 – Bishop Philip Poole

August 16 – September 4 – Bishop Peter Fenty