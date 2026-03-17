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Clergy in Motion

Clergy in Motion – March 17

Clergy in Motion, March 17

Appointments

  • N/A

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

  • Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River
  • Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
  • St. George, Haliburton
  • St. Mark, Port Hope

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

  • N/A

Second Phase –  (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase –  (no longer receiving names):

  • St. Andrew, Alliston

Ordinations

  • The Rev. Rajini Lyman will be ordained a priest at St. George Memorial, Oshawa on March 21, 2026 at 2:00pm.
  • The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 4:30pm:
    • Jonathan Kang
    • Christine Lambert
    • Grace Rockett
  • The Rev. Denise Byard will be ordained a priest at St. Luke, Peterborough on May 16, 2026 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

  • The Rev. Matthew McMillan – Incumbent of St. Peter, Cobourg – April 11, 2026 at 11:00am.
  • The Rev. Diane Lee – Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter, Oshawa – April 18, 2026 at 2:00pm.
  • The Rev. Johanna Pak – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Uxbridge – April 25, 2026 at 2:00pm.
  • The Rev. Franklin Morales – Priest-in-Charge of Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa – May 14, 2026 at 7:00pm.
  • The Rev. Samuel Fayomi – Associate Priest of Regional Ministry of Huronia at St. James, Orillia – June 6, 2026 at 2:00pm.
  • The Rev. Louise Dightam – Incumbent of St. Barnabas, Chester – June 7, 2026 at 4:00pm.
  • The Rev. Ravi Kalison – Incumbent of Christ Church, Scarborough – June 21, 2026 at 4:00pm.