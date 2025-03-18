Clergy in Motion, March 18
Appointments
- The Ven. John Anderson has been appointed Incumbent of the Huronia Regionalization parishes; St. Athanasius, Orillia, St. David Anglican-Lutheran Church, Orillia, St. George, Fairvalley, St. James, Orillia, St. John, Waverley and the Parish of Washago-Price’s Corners as of March 1, 2025.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa
- Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- Parish of Penetanguishene and Waubaushene
- St. Mark, Midland
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- N/A
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Christ Church, Brampton
- St. George on-the-Hill
Other Process
-
- Huronia Regional Ministry – Associate Priest – contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw
Ordinations
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at 4:30 pm:
- Michael Brain
- Denise Byard
- Rajini Lyman
- Tiffany Robinson
- The following individuals will be ordained deacons at San Lorenzo – Dufferin on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 1:00pm:
-
- Monica Bustamante
- Juan Iglesias
- Marco Suarez
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Douglas Barnes – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin – May 3, 2025 at 11:00am.
- The Rev. Susan Spicer – Priest-in-Charge of St. John, Ida – May 8, 2025 at 7:00pm.