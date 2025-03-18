Clergy in Motion, March 18

Appointments

The Ven. John Anderson has been appointed Incumbent of the Huronia Regionalization parishes; St. Athanasius, Orillia, St. David Anglican-Lutheran Church, Orillia, St. George, Fairvalley, St. James, Orillia, St. John, Waverley and the Parish of Washago-Price’s Corners as of March 1, 2025.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

Parish of Penetanguishene and Waubaushene

St. Mark, Midland

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

N/A

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Other Process

Huronia Regional Ministry – Associate Priest – contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw



Ordinations

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at 4:30 pm: Michael Brain Denise Byard Rajini Lyman Tiffany Robinson



The following individuals will be ordained deacons at San Lorenzo – Dufferin on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 1:00pm:

Monica Bustamante Juan Iglesias Marco Suarez



Celebrations of New Ministry