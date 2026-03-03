Clergy in Motion, March 3

Appointments

The Rev. Douglas Barnes has been appointed Incumbent of St. Thomas, Brooklin as of February 22, 2026.

The Rev. Rory Honeyghan has been appointed Incumbent of St. Paul, Newmarket as of February 22, 2026.

The Rev. Canon Richard Miller has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope as of February 22, 2026.

The Ven. Peter Scott (Niagara) has been appointed Honorary Assistant of Grace Church on-the-Hill as of February 26, 2026.

The Rev. Alexandra Stone has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary Magdalene as of March 1, 2026.

The Rev. Martha Gordon has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Cyprian beginning April 7, 2026 while the Priest-in-Charge is on leave.

The Rev. Moumita Biswas (North East India) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Fenelon Falls and Coboconk beginning May 1, 2026.

The Rev. Canon Julia Burn has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Aidan, Toronto beginning May 1, 2026.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

St. George, Haliburton

St. Mark, Port Hope

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

N/A

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Andrew, Alliston

Ordinations

The Rev. Tiffany Robinson will be ordained a priest at St. Paul, Bloor Street on March 14, 2026 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Rajini Lyman will be ordained a priest at St. George Memorial, Oshawa on March 21, 2026 at 2:00pm.

The Rev. Denise Byard will be ordained a priest at St. Luke, Peterborough on May 16, 2026 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Jessica Dowling – Incumbent of St. George on-the-Hill – March 15, 2026 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Matthew McMillan – Incumbent of St. Peter, Cobourg – April 11, 2026 at 11:00am.

The Rev. Diane Lee – Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter, Oshawa – April 18, 2026 at 2:00pm.

The Rev. Johanna Pak – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Uxbridge – April 25, 2026 at 2:00pm.

The Rev. Franklin Morales – Priest-in-Charge of Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa – May 14, 2026 at 7:00pm.

The Rev. Samuel Fayomi – Associate Priest of Regional Ministry of Huronia at St. James, Orillia – June 6, 2026 at 2:00pm.

The Rev. Ravi Kalison – Incumbent of Christ Church, Scarborough – June 21, 2026 at 4:00pm.

Retirements