Clergy in Motion, March 4
Appointments
- The Rev. Don Davidson has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Christ Church, Bolton beginning April 1, 2025.
- Tiffany Robinson has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. Paul, Bloor Street beginning May 5, 2025.
- The Rev. Andrew Johnson has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. John, Willowdale beginning August 1, 2025.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- Parish of Penetanguishene and Waubaushene
- St. Mark, Midland
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Christ Church, Brampton
- St. George on-the-Hill
Other Process
- Huronia Regional Ministry – Associate Priest – contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw
Ordinations
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at 4:30 pm:
- Michael Brain
- Denise Byard
- Rajini Lyman
- Tiffany Robinson
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Douglas Barnes – Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin – May 3, 2025 at 11:00am.
- The Rev. Susan Spicer – Priest-in-Charge of St. John, Ida – May 8, 2025 at 7:00pm.