Clergy in Motion, March 4

Appointments

The Rev. Don Davidson has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Christ Church, Bolton beginning April 1, 2025.

Tiffany Robinson has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. Paul, Bloor Street beginning May 5, 2025.

The Rev. Andrew Johnson has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. John, Willowdale beginning August 1, 2025.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

Parish of Penetanguishene and Waubaushene

St. Mark, Midland

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Other Process

Huronia Regional Ministry – Associate Priest – contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw



Ordinations

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at 4:30 pm: Michael Brain Denise Byard Rajini Lyman Tiffany Robinson



Celebrations of New Ministry