Clergy in Motion, March 5

Appointments

The Rev. Irina Dubinski has been appointed Incumbent of St. Timothy, North Toronto as of February 25, 2024.

The Rev. Pamela Rayment has been appointed Associate Incumbent of St. Clement, Eglinton as of February 25, 2024.

The Rev. Canon Donald Butler has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Messiah as of March 1, 2024.

The Rev. Randy Williams (Niagara) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale beginning March 15, 2024.

The Rev. Dr. John Oakes has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Cyprian beginning March 19, 2024.

Matthew Waterman has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. James Cathedral beginning May 6, 2024.

The Rev. John Runza has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. John the Baptist, Lakefield beginning September 1, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Paul, Newmarket

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Grace Church on-the-Hill

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

St. Martin in-the-Fields

Ordinations

The Rev. Carol Shih will be ordained a Priest at St. Timothy, North Toronto on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 4:00pm.

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 4:30 pm: Oliver Lim Amy Pauley Ajith Varghese Matthew Waterman Becca Whitla Mackenzie Wolf



Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Amirold Lazard – Incumbent of Nativity, Malvern – April 14, 2024 at 4:00pm.

Retirements