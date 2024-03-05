Clergy in Motion, March 5
Appointments
- The Rev. Irina Dubinski has been appointed Incumbent of St. Timothy, North Toronto as of February 25, 2024.
- The Rev. Pamela Rayment has been appointed Associate Incumbent of St. Clement, Eglinton as of February 25, 2024.
- The Rev. Canon Donald Butler has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Messiah as of March 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Randy Williams (Niagara) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale beginning March 15, 2024.
- The Rev. Dr. John Oakes has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Cyprian beginning March 19, 2024.
- Matthew Waterman has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. James Cathedral beginning May 6, 2024.
- The Rev. John Runza has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. John the Baptist, Lakefield beginning September 1, 2024.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. Paul, Newmarket
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Brampton
- St. George on-the-Hill
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Christ Church, St James (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Grace Church on-the-Hill
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill
- St. Martin in-the-Fields
Ordinations
- The Rev. Carol Shih will be ordained a Priest at St. Timothy, North Toronto on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 4:00pm.
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 4:30 pm:
- Oliver Lim
- Amy Pauley
- Ajith Varghese
- Matthew Waterman
- Becca Whitla
- Mackenzie Wolf
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Amirold Lazard – Incumbent of Nativity, Malvern – April 14, 2024 at 4:00pm.
Retirements
- The Rev. Dr. Greg Gilson has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at the Parish of Churchill and Cookstown will be May 26, 2024.