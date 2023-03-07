Clergy in Motion, March 7
Appointments
- Carol Shih has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. Timothy, North Toronto beginning June 1, 2023.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Craighurst & Midhurst
- St. George, Haliburton
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Christ Church, Bolton
- Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Grace Church on-the-Hill
- St. George Memorial, Oshawa
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill
- St. James Cathedral
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. Aidan, Toronto
Ordinations
- The Rev. Dr. Max Dionisio will be ordained a Priest at St. John the Evangelist, Peterborough on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 4:00pm.
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:30 pm:
- Ms Hannah Johnston
- Ms Carol Shih
- Mr Doug Smith
- Ms Paige Souter
- Mr Abraham Thomas
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Roshni Jayawardena – Incumbent of St. Peter (Erindale) – April 16, 2023 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Lee McNaughton – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Brighton – April 16, 2023 at 4:00pm.