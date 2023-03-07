Clergy in Motion, March 7

Appointments

Carol Shih has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. Timothy, North Toronto beginning June 1, 2023.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Craighurst & Midhurst

St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Christ Church, Bolton

Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Grace Church on-the-Hill

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Aidan, Toronto

Ordinations

The Rev. Dr. Max Dionisio will be ordained a Priest at St. John the Evangelist, Peterborough on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 4:00pm.

The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:30 pm:

Ms Hannah Johnston

Ms Carol Shih

Mr Doug Smith

Ms Paige Souter

Mr Abraham Thomas

Celebrations of New Ministry