Clergy in Motion, May 10

Appointments

The Rev. Harold Shepherd has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. David, Donlands and St. Andrew, Japanese as of May 1, 2022.

The Rev. Susanne McKim has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John the Baptist (Dixie) as of May 3, 2022, while the Incumbent is on leave.

The Rev. Jeanette Lewis has been appointed Interim Regional Dean of Toronto East Deanery as of May 4, 2022.

The Rev. Johanna Pak has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. James the Apostle, Sharon beginning May 16, 2022.

The Rev. Gerlyn Henry has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Church of the Holy Wisdom beginning June 1, 2022.

The Rev. Christopher D’Angelo has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. David, Donlands and St. Andrew, Japanese beginning July 1, 2022.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

All Saints, Collingwood

Christ Church, Bolton

St. George, Haliburton

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

St. John, East Orangeville

St. Peter (Erindale)

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Holy Trinity, Trinity Square

St. Cyprian

St. Dunstan of Canterbury

Ordinations

The Rev. Claire Latimer-Dennis will be ordained a Priest at St. James Cathedral on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Micah Latimer-Dennis will be ordained a Priest at Grace Church on-the-Hill on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Mr. Gregory Lane will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Philip, Etobicoke on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 4:30pm.

Ms. Angie Hocking will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Redeemer, Bloor St. on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Mr. William Simon will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. Peter, Cobourg on Saturday, June 4, 2022 (time TBC).

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Philip Stonhouse – Incumbent of St. Matthew, Islington – Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:30pm.

The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay – Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Nathan Humphrey – Incumbent of St. Thomas, Huron Street – Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 3:00pm.

The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Brampton – June 12, 2022 at 7:00pm.

Conclusions