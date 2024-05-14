Clergy in Motion, May 14

Appointments

The Rev. Ajith Varghese has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. Philip on-the-Hill as of May 6, 2024.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Alyson Barnett-Cowan has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthias, Bellwoods beginning May 18, 2024.

The Rev. Stephen Shaw has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Christ Church St. James beginning May 27, 2024.

The Rev. Daniel Graves has been appointed Incumbent of Trinity Church, Aurora and Canonical Priest-in-Charge of St. James the Apostle, Sharon beginning July 1, 2024.

The Rev. Canon Kevin Wong has been appointed Regional Dean of the York Central Deanery beginning July 1, 2024.

The Rev. Michelle Yeung has been appointed Associate Priest of Trinity Church, Aurora and St. James the Apostle, Sharon beginning July 1, 2024.

The Rev. Paige Souter has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter on-the-Rock, Stoney Lake for the months of August in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The Rev. Susan Spicer has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. John, Ida and St. Luke, Peterborough beginning August 6, 2024.

The Rev. Nicholas Hatt (Nova Scotia & PEI) has been appointed Incumbent of St. Martin in-the-Fields beginning September 1, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Paul, Newmarket

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Parish Selection Committee Process

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Christ Church, St. James

Ordinations

The Rev. Hannah Johnston will be ordained a Priest at St. Anne, Toronto on Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Dr. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of St. George Memorial, Oshawa – May 16, 2024 at 7:00pm.

