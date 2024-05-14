Clergy in Motion, May 14
Appointments
- The Rev. Ajith Varghese has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. Philip on-the-Hill as of May 6, 2024.
- The Rev. Canon Dr. Alyson Barnett-Cowan has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthias, Bellwoods beginning May 18, 2024.
- The Rev. Stephen Shaw has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Christ Church St. James beginning May 27, 2024.
- The Rev. Daniel Graves has been appointed Incumbent of Trinity Church, Aurora and Canonical Priest-in-Charge of St. James the Apostle, Sharon beginning July 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Canon Kevin Wong has been appointed Regional Dean of the York Central Deanery beginning July 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Michelle Yeung has been appointed Associate Priest of Trinity Church, Aurora and St. James the Apostle, Sharon beginning July 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Paige Souter has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter on-the-Rock, Stoney Lake for the months of August in 2024, 2025 and 2026.
- The Rev. Susan Spicer has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. John, Ida and St. Luke, Peterborough beginning August 6, 2024.
- The Rev. Nicholas Hatt (Nova Scotia & PEI) has been appointed Incumbent of St. Martin in-the-Fields beginning September 1, 2024.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- Our Saviour
- St. Christopher – Associate Priest
- St. George on Yonge
- St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest
- St. Timothy, North Toronto – Associate Priest
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. Paul, Newmarket
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Brampton
- St. George on-the-Hill
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Christ Church, St. James
Ordinations
- The Rev. Hannah Johnston will be ordained a Priest at St. Anne, Toronto on Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Dr. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of St. George Memorial, Oshawa – May 16, 2024 at 7:00pm.
Conclusions
- The Rev. Benjamin Gillard will conclude his appointment as Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin on June 30, 2024. He will begin full-time studies at Osgoode Law School in August and continue to serve on the Diocesan Response Team and Faith, Worship & Ministry Committee of General Synod.