Clergy in Motion, May 16

Appointments

The Rev. Susan Haig has been appointed Canon Pastor of the Diocese of Toronto as of May 1, 2023.

The Rev. Daniel Graves has been appointed Assistant Canon Pastor of the Diocese of Toronto as of May 1, 2023.

The Rev. Micah Latimer-Dennis has been appointed Associate Priest of Grace Church on-the-Hill as of May 10, 2023.

The Rev. Daniel Graves has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Trinity Church, Aurora beginning June 1, 2023.

The Rev. Canon Richard Miller has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. George Memorial, Oshawa beginning June 1, 2023.

The Rev. Frances Kovar has been appointed Interim Associate Priest of Trinity Church, Aurora beginning July 1, 2023.

The Rev. Lyn Youll Marshall has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Christ Church, St. James beginning July 1, 2023.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

St. George, Haliburton

Parish Selection Committee Process

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

St. Aidan, Toronto

Ordinations & Receptions

Deborah Chapman will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. John the Evangelist, Port Hope on Sunday, June 4 th , 2023 at 5:00pm.

, 2023 at 5:00pm. Peter Newell will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at All Saints, Sherbourne St. on Sunday, June 4 th , 2023 at 4:00pm.

, 2023 at 4:00pm. Michael Watson will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. John the Evangelist, Port Hope on Sunday, June 4 th , 2023 at 5:00pm.

, 2023 at 5:00pm. The Rev. Max Price will have his orders received into the Anglican Communion at St. Stephen in-the-Fields on Saturday, June 10th, 2023 at 10:30am.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Christopher Dangpilen – Incumbent of San Lorenzo Ruiz Church – May 28, 2023 at 2:30pm.

