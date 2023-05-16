Clergy in Motion, May 16
Appointments
- The Rev. Susan Haig has been appointed Canon Pastor of the Diocese of Toronto as of May 1, 2023.
- The Rev. Daniel Graves has been appointed Assistant Canon Pastor of the Diocese of Toronto as of May 1, 2023.
- The Rev. Micah Latimer-Dennis has been appointed Associate Priest of Grace Church on-the-Hill as of May 10, 2023.
- The Rev. Daniel Graves has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Trinity Church, Aurora beginning June 1, 2023.
- The Rev. Canon Richard Miller has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. George Memorial, Oshawa beginning June 1, 2023.
- The Rev. Frances Kovar has been appointed Interim Associate Priest of Trinity Church, Aurora beginning July 1, 2023.
- The Rev. Lyn Youll Marshall has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Christ Church, St. James beginning July 1, 2023.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- St. George, Haliburton
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Christ Church, Bolton
- Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. George Memorial, Oshawa
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Christ the King (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
- Grace Church on-the-Hill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. James Cathedral (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. Aidan, Toronto
Ordinations & Receptions
- Deborah Chapman will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. John the Evangelist, Port Hope on Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at 5:00pm.
- Peter Newell will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at All Saints, Sherbourne St. on Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at 4:00pm.
- Michael Watson will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. John the Evangelist, Port Hope on Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at 5:00pm.
- The Rev. Max Price will have his orders received into the Anglican Communion at St. Stephen in-the-Fields on Saturday, June 10th, 2023 at 10:30am.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Christopher Dangpilen – Incumbent of San Lorenzo Ruiz Church – May 28, 2023 at 2:30pm.
Conclusions
- The Ven. John Anderson has concluded his appointment as Canon Pastor as of April 30, 2023.