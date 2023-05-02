Clergy in Motion, May 2
Appointments
- The Rev. Beverley Williams has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Stephen, Maple while the Incumbent is on leave as of April 30, 2023.
- The Rev. Brian Youngward, OHC has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale as of April 30, 2023.
- The Rev. Diane Heekyong Lee has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. John, Whitby as of May 1, 2023.
- The Rev. Canon Erin Martin has been appointed Incumbent of All Saints, King City as of May 1, 2023.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- St. George, Haliburton
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Christ Church, Bolton
- Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. George Memorial, Oshawa
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Grace Church on-the-Hill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. James Cathedral (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. Aidan, Toronto
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Christopher Dangpilen – Incumbent of San Lorenzo Ruiz Church – May 28, 2023 at 2:30pm.