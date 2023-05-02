Clergy in Motion, May 2

Appointments

The Rev. Beverley Williams has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Stephen, Maple while the Incumbent is on leave as of April 30, 2023.

The Rev. Brian Youngward, OHC has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale as of April 30, 2023.

The Rev. Diane Heekyong Lee has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. John, Whitby as of May 1, 2023.

The Rev. Canon Erin Martin has been appointed Incumbent of All Saints, King City as of May 1, 2023.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Aidan, Toronto

