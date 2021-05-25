Clergy in Motion, May 25

Appointments

The Rev. Catherine Desloges (Nova Scotia & P.E.I.) has been appointed Honorary Assistant of Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa as of May 16, 2021.

The Rev. Michelle Jones has been appointed Associate Priest of Christ Church, Brampton beginning July 1, 2021.

The Rev. Donald Beyers has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Anne, Toronto beginning July 25, 2021.

The Rev. Alison Hari-Singh has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew by-the-Lake beginning August 1, 2021.

The Rev. Stephanie Douglas-Bowman has been appointed Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering beginning August 23, 2021.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Parish of North Essa (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach (contact York-Simcoe Office)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Nativity, Malvern

St. Dunstan of Canterbury

St. George, Allandale (Barrie)

St. Paul, Brighton

St. Thomas, Brooklin

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. John, York Mills

Ordinations –

Mr. James Leatch will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Royal St. George College Chapel on Tuesday June 22 nd , 2021 at 7:30pm.

, 2021 at 7:30pm. The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday June 27th, 2021 at 4:30pm:

Andrew Kuhl

Ginnie Wong

Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending

The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

The Rev. Stephanie Douglas-Bowman – Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering

The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield

The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering)

The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope

The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby

The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay

The Rev. Donald Beyers – Priest-in-Charge of St. Anne, Toronto

The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville

The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

The Rev. Alison Hari-Singh – Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew by-the-Lake

The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines

The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

The Rev. Dr. Irwin Sikha – Priest-in-Charge of St. Bede

The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth

The Rev. Ian LaFleur – Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple

Conclusions

The Rev. Beverley Williams will conclude her appointment as Executive Director of The Incorporated Ministry of Flemingdon Park on August 31, 2021.

Retirements