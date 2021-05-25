Clergy in Motion, May 25
Appointments
- The Rev. Catherine Desloges (Nova Scotia & P.E.I.) has been appointed Honorary Assistant of Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa as of May 16, 2021.
- The Rev. Michelle Jones has been appointed Associate Priest of Christ Church, Brampton beginning July 1, 2021.
- The Rev. Donald Beyers has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Anne, Toronto beginning July 25, 2021.
- The Rev. Alison Hari-Singh has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew by-the-Lake beginning August 1, 2021.
- The Rev. Stephanie Douglas-Bowman has been appointed Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering beginning August 23, 2021.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
- Parish of North Essa (contact York-Simcoe Office)
- Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach (contact York-Simcoe Office)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Nativity, Malvern
- St. Dunstan of Canterbury
- St. George, Allandale (Barrie)
- St. Paul, Brighton
- St. Thomas, Brooklin
Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. John, York Mills
Ordinations –
- Mr. James Leatch will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at Royal St. George College Chapel on Tuesday June 22nd, 2021 at 7:30pm.
- The following individuals will be ordained transitional deacons at St. James Cathedral on Sunday June 27th, 2021 at 4:30pm:
- Andrew Kuhl
- Ginnie Wong
Celebrations of New Ministry – dates pending
- The Rev. Alvardo Adderley – Incumbent of the Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- The Rev. Stephanie Douglas-Bowman – Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering
- The Rev. Peter Gachira – Incumbent of the Parish of Lakefield
- The Rev. Shelly Pollard – Incumbent of St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering)
- The Rev. William Roberts – Priest-in-Charge of St. Mark, Port Hope
- The Rev. Jennifer Schick – Incumbent of All Saints, Whitby
- The Rev. Bonnie Skerritt – Incumbent of St. Paul, Lindsay
- The Rev. Donald Beyers – Priest-in-Charge of St. Anne, Toronto
- The Rev. Robert Hurkmans – Incumbent of Trinity, Streetsville
- The Rev. Pam Prideaux – Incumbent of St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
- The Rev. Alison Hari-Singh – Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew by-the-Lake
- The Rev. Andrew Kaye – Incumbent of St. Margaret in-the-Pines
- The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff
- The Rev. Dr. Irwin Sikha – Priest-in-Charge of St. Bede
- The Rev. Eyad Ajji – Priest-in-Charge of Evangelists, New Tecumseth
- The Rev. Ian LaFleur – Incumbent of St. Stephen, Maple
Conclusions
- The Rev. Beverley Williams will conclude her appointment as Executive Director of The Incorporated Ministry of Flemingdon Park on August 31, 2021.
Retirements
- The Rev. Tim Taylor has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at St. Anne, Toronto will be June 27, 2021.
- The Rev. Canon Claire Wade has announced her retirement. Her last Sunday at St. Thomas, Brooklin will be June 27, 2021.