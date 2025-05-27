Clergy in Motion, May 27

Appointments

The Rev. Bill Welch has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Innisfil beginning August 1, 2025.

The Rev. Micah Latimer-Dennis has been appointed Associate Priest of St. Thomas, Huron Street beginning August 15, 2025.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

St. Mark, Midland

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

N/A

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. George on-the-Hill

Other Process

Huronia Regional Ministry – Associate Priest – contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw



Ordinations

The following individuals will be ordained deacons at San Lorenzo – Dufferin on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 1:00pm:

Monica Bustamante Juan Iglesias Marco Suarez

The Rev. Mackenzie Wolf will be ordained a priest at St. Bride, Clarkson on June 4, 2025 at 7:00pm.

The Rev. Becca Whitla will be ordained a priest at St. Stephen in-the-Fields on October 8, 2025 at 7:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Rory Honeyghan – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Newmarket – June 6, 2025 at 7:00pm.

Commissaries

Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on sabbatical and summer vacation from May 5 to September 2, briefly returning in June for Synod Council and General Synod. Bishop Kevin Robertson has been appointed Commissary while Bishop Andrew is out of the Diocese. During Bishop Kevin’s summer holidays, Bishop Peter Fenty will serve as Commissary.

For matters requiring the Commissary, please contact the Diocesan Bishop’s Office.