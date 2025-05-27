Clergy in Motion, May 27
Appointments
- The Rev. Bill Welch has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Innisfil beginning August 1, 2025.
- The Rev. Micah Latimer-Dennis has been appointed Associate Priest of St. Thomas, Huron Street beginning August 15, 2025.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Christ Memorial Church, Oshawa
- Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
- St. Mark, Midland
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Parish of Churchill and Cookstown
- Redeemer, Bloor St. – Associate Priest
- St. Aidan, Toronto
- St. Thomas a Becket (Erin Mills South)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- N/A
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. George on-the-Hill
Other Process
-
- Huronia Regional Ministry – Associate Priest – contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw
Ordinations
- The following individuals will be ordained deacons at San Lorenzo – Dufferin on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 1:00pm:
-
- Monica Bustamante
- Juan Iglesias
- Marco Suarez
- The Rev. Mackenzie Wolf will be ordained a priest at St. Bride, Clarkson on June 4, 2025 at 7:00pm.
- The Rev. Becca Whitla will be ordained a priest at St. Stephen in-the-Fields on October 8, 2025 at 7:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Rory Honeyghan – Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Newmarket – June 6, 2025 at 7:00pm.
Commissaries
Bishop Andrew Asbil will be on sabbatical and summer vacation from May 5 to September 2, briefly returning in June for Synod Council and General Synod. Bishop Kevin Robertson has been appointed Commissary while Bishop Andrew is out of the Diocese. During Bishop Kevin’s summer holidays, Bishop Peter Fenty will serve as Commissary.
For matters requiring the Commissary, please contact the Diocesan Bishop’s Office.