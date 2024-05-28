Clergy in Motion, May 28
Appointments
- The Rev. Jillian Ruch has been appointed Associate Priest of St. Bride, Clarkson as of May 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Jessica Dowling has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Luke, East York beginning June 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Lee McNaughton has been appointed Incumbent of St. Paul, Brighton beginning June 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Deborah Wilson has been appointed Chaplain of Trinity College School beginning August 15, 2024.
- The Rev. Douglas Barnes (Jamaica) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin beginning September 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Canon Richard Miller has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Campbellford, Hastings and Roseneath beginning September 1, 2024.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- Our Saviour
- St. Christopher – Associate Priest
- St. George on Yonge
- St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest
- St. Timothy, North Toronto – Associate Priest
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. Paul, Newmarket
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Brampton
- St. George on-the-Hill
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Christ Church, St. James
Conclusions
- Major The Rev. Canon Don Aitchison will conclude his appointment as Chaplain of Trinity College School on August 31, 2024. He will be taking up appointment with the Diocese of Ontario.