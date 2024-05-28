Clergy in Motion, May 28

Appointments

The Rev. Jillian Ruch has been appointed Associate Priest of St. Bride, Clarkson as of May 1, 2024.

The Rev. Jessica Dowling has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Luke, East York beginning June 1, 2024.

The Rev. Lee McNaughton has been appointed Incumbent of St. Paul, Brighton beginning June 1, 2024.

The Rev. Deborah Wilson has been appointed Chaplain of Trinity College School beginning August 15, 2024.

The Rev. Douglas Barnes (Jamaica) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas, Brooklin beginning September 1, 2024.

The Rev. Canon Richard Miller has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Campbellford, Hastings and Roseneath beginning September 1, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Paul, Newmarket

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Christ Church, St. James

Conclusions