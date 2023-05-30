 Skip To Content
Clergy in Motion, May 30

Appointments

  • N/A

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

  • St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

  • St. George Memorial, Oshawa

Second Phase –  (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase –  (no longer receiving names):

  • St. Aidan, Toronto

Ordinations & Receptions

  • Deborah Chapman will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. John the Evangelist, Port Hope on Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at 5:00pm.
  • Peter Newell will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at All Saints, Sherbourne St. on Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at 4:00pm.
  • Michael Watson will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. John the Evangelist, Port Hope on Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at 5:00pm.
  • The Rev. Max Price will have his orders received into the Anglican Communion at St. Stephen in-the-Fields on Saturday, June 10th, 2023 at 10:30am.

Celebrations of New Ministry

  • The Rev. Dr. Michael Peterson, CD – Priest-in-Charge of All Saints, Collingwood – June 11, 2023 at 4:30pm.