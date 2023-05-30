Clergy in Motion, May 30

Appointments

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Aidan, Toronto

Ordinations & Receptions

Deborah Chapman will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. John the Evangelist, Port Hope on Sunday, June 4 th , 2023 at 5:00pm.

, 2023 at 5:00pm. Peter Newell will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at All Saints, Sherbourne St. on Sunday, June 4 th , 2023 at 4:00pm.

, 2023 at 4:00pm. Michael Watson will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. John the Evangelist, Port Hope on Sunday, June 4 th , 2023 at 5:00pm.

, 2023 at 5:00pm. The Rev. Max Price will have his orders received into the Anglican Communion at St. Stephen in-the-Fields on Saturday, June 10th, 2023 at 10:30am.

Celebrations of New Ministry