Clergy in Motion, May 30
Appointments
- N/A
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- St. George, Haliburton
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Christ Church, Bolton
- Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. George Memorial, Oshawa
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Christ the King (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
- Grace Church on-the-Hill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. James Cathedral (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. Aidan, Toronto
Ordinations & Receptions
- Deborah Chapman will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. John the Evangelist, Port Hope on Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at 5:00pm.
- Peter Newell will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at All Saints, Sherbourne St. on Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at 4:00pm.
- Michael Watson will be ordained a Vocational Deacon at St. John the Evangelist, Port Hope on Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at 5:00pm.
- The Rev. Max Price will have his orders received into the Anglican Communion at St. Stephen in-the-Fields on Saturday, June 10th, 2023 at 10:30am.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Dr. Michael Peterson, CD – Priest-in-Charge of All Saints, Collingwood – June 11, 2023 at 4:30pm.