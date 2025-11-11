Clergy in Motion, November 11

Appointments

The Rev. Canon Dr. Andrew Sheldon has been appointed Associate Priest of St. George on-the-Hill as of November 1, 2025.

The Rev. Canon Richard Miller has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Perrytown beginning January 1, 2026.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. George, Haliburton

St. Mark, Midland

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. Andrew, Alliston

St. Stephen, Downsview

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations

The Rev. Dr. James (Jim) Leatch will be ordained a priest at St. John the Baptist (Dixie) on November 23, 2025 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Canon Dr. Alison Falby – Incumbent of Christ Church, Deer Park – January 25, 2026 at 4:00pm.

Conclusions