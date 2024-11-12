Clergy in Motion, November 12
Appointments
- The Rev. Matthew McMillan has been appointed Incumbent of St. Peter, Cobourg as of November 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Renate Kok has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas a Becket (Erin Mills South) as of November 11, 2024.
- The Rev. Dr. James (Jim) Leatch has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. John the Baptist (Dixie) beginning November 21, 2024.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
- St. Peter, Oshawa
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Brampton
- St. George on-the-Hill
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Christ Church, Deer Park
Reception of Orders
- The Rev. Dr. Andreas D’Souza will have his Holy Orders received from the Roman Catholic Church at St. Paul, Runnymede on Sunday, December 8th, 2024 at 10:30am.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Maria Ling – Incumbent of Holy Trinity, Thornhill – November 30, 2024 at 2:00pm.
- The Rev. Brian Suggs – Incumbent of Christ Church, St. James – December 15, 2024 at 4:00pm.