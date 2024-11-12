Clergy in Motion, November 12

Appointments

The Rev. Matthew McMillan has been appointed Incumbent of St. Peter, Cobourg as of November 1, 2024.

The Rev. Renate Kok has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas a Becket (Erin Mills South) as of November 11, 2024.

The Rev. Dr. James (Jim) Leatch has been appointed Assistant Curate of St. John the Baptist (Dixie) beginning November 21, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Paul, Uxbridge

St. Peter, Oshawa

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Christ Church, Deer Park

Reception of Orders

The Rev. Dr. Andreas D’Souza will have his Holy Orders received from the Roman Catholic Church at St. Paul, Runnymede on Sunday, December 8th, 2024 at 10:30am.

Celebrations of New Ministry