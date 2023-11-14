Clergy in Motion, November 14
Appointments
- The Rev. Siu Chun Leung (Hong Kong) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Elizabeth Church, Mississauga as of November 1, 2023.
- The Rev. Canon Susan Haig has been appointed Honorary Assistant of Redeemer, Bloor St. as of November 5, 2023.
- The Rev. Ginnie Wong has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Holy Trinity, Thornhill beginning December 1, 2023.
- The Rev, Julie Burn has been appointed Regional Dean of Toronto East Deanery beginning January 1, 2024.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- Christ Church, Scarborough
- Grace Church in Scarborough
- Our Saviour
- St. Cyprian
- St. Mary, Richmond Hill
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- St. George, Haliburton
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Christ Church, Bolton
- St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale
- Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, St. James
- St. Martin in-the-Fields
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Grace Church on-the-Hill
- St. George Memorial, Oshawa
Ordinations
- The Rev. Paige Souter will be ordained a Priest at Redeemer, Bloor St. on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Becky Bridges – Incumbent of St. Aidan, Toronto – November 19, 2023 at 4pm.
- The Rev. Michael Perry – Incumbent of Transfiguration – November 26, 2023 at 10:30am.
- The Very Rev. Dr. Stephen Hance – Dean of Toronto & Rector of St. James Cathedral – January 14, 2024 at 4:30pm.