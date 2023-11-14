Clergy in Motion, November 14

Appointments

The Rev. Siu Chun Leung (Hong Kong) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Elizabeth Church, Mississauga as of November 1, 2023.

The Rev. Canon Susan Haig has been appointed Honorary Assistant of Redeemer, Bloor St. as of November 5, 2023.

The Rev. Ginnie Wong has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Holy Trinity, Thornhill beginning December 1, 2023.

The Rev, Julie Burn has been appointed Regional Dean of Toronto East Deanery beginning January 1, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Christ Church, Bolton

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale

Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, St. James

St. Martin in-the-Fields

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Grace Church on-the-Hill

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

Ordinations

The Rev. Paige Souter will be ordained a Priest at Redeemer, Bloor St. on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry