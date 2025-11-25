Clergy in Motion, November 25

Appointments

The Most Rev. Fred Hiltz has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff as of November 16, 2025.

The Rev. Theo Ipema has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Stephen, Downsview as of November 17, 2025.

The Rev. Jean-Martin Mabozi has been appointed Honorary Assistant of Holy Trinity, Trinity Square as of November 17, 2025.

The Rt. Rev. Patrick White has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Our Saviour as of November 24, 2025.

The Rev. Canon Derek Stapleton has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Theodore of Canterbury beginning November 30, 2025.

The Rev. Karen Hatch has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Transfiguration beginning January 1, 2026.

The Rev. Ravi Kalison has been appointed Incumbent of Christ Church, Scarborough beginning January 1, 2026.

The Rev. Edmund Laldin (Rupert’s Land) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Thomas a Becket (Erin Mills South) beginning March 1, 2026.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. George, Haliburton

St. Mark, Midland

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. Andrew, Alliston

St. Stephen, Downsview

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Ven. Theadore Hunt – Incumbent of Christ Church, Brampton – January 18, 2026 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Alison Falby – Incumbent of Christ Church, Deer Park – January 25, 2026 at 4:00pm.

Commissary

Bishop Kevin Robertson will be serving as Commissary from November 25 – December 10 while Bishop Andrew Asbil is travelling internationally, including a visit to the Holy Land with Canadian Friends of Sabeel. Bishop Riscylla Shaw is also out of the country November 26 – December 9 attending a World Council of Churches gathering in Jakarta, Indonesia.