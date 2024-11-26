Clergy in Motion, November 26

Appointments

The Rev. Jillian Ruch has been appointed Chaplain of Havergal College as of September 1, 2024.

The Rev. Pam Trondson has been appointed Incumbent of Holy Trinity, Trinity Square beginning December 1, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Mark, Midland

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Christ Church, Deer Park

Reception of Orders

The Rev. Dr. Andreas D’Souza will have his Holy Orders received from the Roman Catholic Church at St. Paul, Runnymede on Sunday, December 8th, 2024 at 10:30am.

Celebrations of New Ministry