Clergy in Motion, November 28
Appointments
- The Rev. Michelle Jones has been appointed Incumbent of St. James, Caledon East as of November 25, 2023.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- Christ Church, Scarborough
- Grace Church in Scarborough
- Our Saviour
- St. Cyprian
- St. Mary, Richmond Hill
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- St. George, Haliburton
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Christ Church, Bolton
- St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale
- Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, St. James
- St. Martin in-the-Fields
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Grace Church on-the-Hill
- St. George Memorial, Oshawa
Ordinations
- The Rev. Abraham Thomas will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Very Rev. Dr. Stephen Hance – Dean of Toronto & Rector of St. James Cathedral – January 14, 2024 at 4:30pm.
Conclusions
- The Rev. Michelle Childs-Ward will conclude her appointment as Incumbent of St. George on-the-Hill and Chaplain of Kingsway College School on December 31, 2023.