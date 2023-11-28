 Skip To Content
Clergy in Motion – November 28

Appointments

  • The Rev. Michelle Jones has been appointed Incumbent of St. James, Caledon East as of November 25, 2023.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

  • St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

  • Christ Church, St. James
  • St. Martin in-the-Fields

Second Phase –  (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase –  (no longer receiving names):

  • Grace Church on-the-Hill
  • St. George Memorial, Oshawa

Ordinations

  • The Rev. Abraham Thomas will be ordained a Priest at St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

  • The Very Rev. Dr. Stephen Hance – Dean of Toronto & Rector of St. James Cathedral – January 14, 2024 at 4:30pm.

Conclusions

  • The Rev. Michelle Childs-Ward will conclude her appointment as Incumbent of St. George on-the-Hill and Chaplain of Kingsway College School on December 31, 2023.

Clergy in Motion, 28 November

Appointments

  • The Rev. Jennifer Matthews has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Peter and St. Simon the Apostle as of November 19, 2017.
  • The Rev. Andrew Graham has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. George the Memorial, Oshawa as of November 26, 2017.
  • The Rev. John Zimmerman has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. George the Memorial, Oshawa as of November 26, 2017.
  • The Rev. Canon Timothy Foley has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John, Bowmanville beginning December 1, 2017.
  • The Rev. Ruthanne Ward has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Ascension, Port Perry beginning January 7, 2018.
  • The Rev. Donald Beyers has been appointed Incumbent of Christ Church, Bolton beginning April 7, 2018.

 

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Mrs. Mary Conliffe.

First Phase – Parish Selection Committee in Formation (not yet receiving names):

  • St. John, Bowmanville
  • Parish of Churchill and Cookstown
  • St. Andrew, Scarborough

Second Phase – Parish Selection Committee (receiving names via Area Bishop):

  • Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford & Burnt River (Trent Durham)

Third Phase – Parish Selection Committee Interviewing (no longer receiving names):

  • N/A

 

Ordinations

  • Mr. Thomas Lapp will be ordained a Deacon at St. John, Craighurst on Sunday December 3, 2017 at 3:00pm.
  • The Rev. Molly Finlay will be ordained a Priest at All Saints, Whitby on Saturday December 16, 2017 at 11:00am.

 

Celebrations of New Ministry