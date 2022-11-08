Clergy in Motion, November 8

Appointments

The Rev. Karen Isaacs has been appointed Associate Priest of Trinity East beginning January 3, 2023.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton (contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw)

Christ the King (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)

Grace Church in Scarborough (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

St. George, Haliburton (contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw)

St. Timothy, North Toronto (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. Aidan, Toronto

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Peter (Erindale)

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Christopher D’Angelo – Priest-in-Charge of St. David, Donlands/St. Andrew, Japanese – November 13, 2022 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Canon Stephanie Douglas – Incumbent of St. Paul on-the-Hill, Pickering – November 13, 2022 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Andrew MacDonald – Incumbent of St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff – November 27, 2022 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Dr. Evan Silcox – Incumbent of Incarnation – January 22, 2023 at 10:00am.

Conclusions