Clergy in Motion, October 1

Appointments

The Rev. Frederick Kaaya (Colorado) has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of the Ahadi Ministry as of September 22, 2024.

The Rev. Catherine Barley has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Mark, Midland as of September 26, 2024.

The Rev. Jake Cunliffe has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew, Scarborough beginning today, October 1, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Messiah

St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations

John Quaggin will be ordained a Deacon at St. John the Baptist, Norway on Sunday, October 20 th , 2024 at 4:00pm.

, 2024 at 4:00pm. The Rev. Ajith Varghese will be ordained a Priest at St. Philip on-the-Hill on Saturday, November 2nd, 2024 at 4:30pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Dr. Max Dionisio – Priest-in-Charge of St. George, Pickering Village (Ajax) – October 10, 2024 at 7:00pm.

The Rev. Nicholas Hatt – Incumbent of St. Martin in-the-Fields – November 10, 2024 at 4:30pm.

The Rev. Maria Ling – Incumbent of Holy Trinity, Thornhill – November 30, 2024 at 2:00pm.

The Rev. Brian Suggs – Incumbent of Christ Church, St. James – December 15, 2024 at 4:00pm.

Retirements