Clergy in Motion, October 14

Appointments

The Rev. Abraham Thomas has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew, Alliston beginning October 23, 2025.

The Rev. Jeff Nowers has been appointed Incumbent of Christ the King beginning November 1, 2025.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. George, Haliburton

St. Mark, Midland

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. Stephen, Downsview

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations

The Rev. Dr. James (Jim) Leatch will be ordained a priest at St. John the Baptist (Dixie) on November 23, 2025 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry