Clergy in Motion, October 14
Appointments
- The Rev. Abraham Thomas has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew, Alliston beginning October 23, 2025.
- The Rev. Jeff Nowers has been appointed Incumbent of Christ the King beginning November 1, 2025.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River
- Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. George, Haliburton
- St. Mark, Midland
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- All Saints Church-Community Centre
- Parish of Churchill and Cookstown
- St. Aidan, Toronto
- St. Thomas a Becket (Erin Mills South)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. Stephen, Downsview
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- N/A
Ordinations
- The Rev. Dr. James (Jim) Leatch will be ordained a priest at St. John the Baptist (Dixie) on November 23, 2025 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Canon Dr. Alison Falby – Incumbent of Christ Church, Deer Park – January 25, 2026 at 4:00pm.