Clergy in Motion, October 15
Appointments
- The Rev. Canon Dr. Judy Paulsen has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Matthew and St. Aidan, Buckhorn as of October 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Alexandra Stone has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthias, Bellwoods and Associate Priest of St. Mary Magdalene as of October 4, 2024.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- Messiah
- St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
- St. Peter, Oshawa
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Brampton
- St. George on-the-Hill
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Christ Church, Deer Park
Ordinations
- John Quaggin will be ordained a Deacon at St. John the Baptist, Norway on Sunday, October 20th, 2024 at 4:00pm.
- The Rev. Ajith Varghese will be ordained a Priest at St. Philip on-the-Hill on Saturday, November 2nd, 2024 at 4:30pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Nicholas Hatt – Incumbent of St. Martin in-the-Fields – November 10, 2024 at 4:30pm.
- The Rev. Maria Ling – Incumbent of Holy Trinity, Thornhill – November 30, 2024 at 2:00pm.
- The Rev. Brian Suggs – Incumbent of Christ Church, St. James – December 15, 2024 at 4:00pm.