Clergy in Motion, October 15

Appointments

The Rev. Canon Dr. Judy Paulsen has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Matthew and St. Aidan, Buckhorn as of October 1, 2024.

The Rev. Alexandra Stone has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Matthias, Bellwoods and Associate Priest of St. Mary Magdalene as of October 4, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Messiah

St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Paul, Uxbridge

St. Peter, Oshawa

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Christ Church, Deer Park

Ordinations

John Quaggin will be ordained a Deacon at St. John the Baptist, Norway on Sunday, October 20 th , 2024 at 4:00pm.

The Rev. Ajith Varghese will be ordained a Priest at St. Philip on-the-Hill on Saturday, November 2nd, 2024 at 4:30pm.

