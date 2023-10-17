Clergy in Motion – October 17

 Skip To Content
Clergy in Motion

Appointments

  • Captain The Rev. Greg Bailey has been appointed Honorary Assistant of Christ Church, Stouffville beginning November 1, 2023.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

  • St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

  • Christ Church, St. James
  • St. Martin in-the-Fields

Second Phase –  (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase –  (no longer receiving names):

  • Grace Church on-the-Hill
  • St. George Memorial, Oshawa
  • St. James Cathedral

Celebrations of New Ministry

  • The Rev. Sherri Golisky – Incumbent of St Matthew the Apostle, Oriole – November 5, 2023 at 10am.