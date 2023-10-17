Clergy in Motion, October 17

Appointments

Captain The Rev. Greg Bailey has been appointed Honorary Assistant of Christ Church, Stouffville beginning November 1, 2023.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Christ Church, Bolton

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale

Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, St. James

St. Martin in-the-Fields

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Grace Church on-the-Hill

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

St. James Cathedral

Celebrations of New Ministry