Clergy in Motion, October 17
Appointments
- Captain The Rev. Greg Bailey has been appointed Honorary Assistant of Christ Church, Stouffville beginning November 1, 2023.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- Christ Church, Scarborough
- Grace Church in Scarborough
- Our Saviour
- St. Cyprian
- St. Mary, Richmond Hill
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- St. George, Haliburton
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Christ Church, Bolton
- St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale
- Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, St. James
- St. Martin in-the-Fields
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Christ the King (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Grace Church on-the-Hill
- St. George Memorial, Oshawa
- St. James Cathedral
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Sherri Golisky – Incumbent of St Matthew the Apostle, Oriole – November 5, 2023 at 10am.