Clergy in Motion, October 25

Appointments

The Rev. Daniel Graves has been appointed Theologian in Residence & Associate Priest of Trinity Church, Aurora beginning December 1, 2022.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton (contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw)

Christ the King (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)

Grace Church in Scarborough (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

St. George, Haliburton (contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw)

St. Timothy, North Toronto (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. Aidan, Toronto

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Peter (Erindale)

Celebrations of New Ministry