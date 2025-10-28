Clergy in Motion, October 28
Appointments
- The Rev. Judith Alltree has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Anne, Toronto as of October 19, 2025.
- The Rev. Canon Dr. David Barker has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. George, Haliburton as of October 21, 2025.
- The Rev. Louise Dightam has been appointed Incumbent of St. Barnabas, Chester beginning November 1, 2025.
- The Rev. Randy Williams has been appointed Incumbent of St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale beginning November 1, 2025.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River
- Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. George, Haliburton
- St. Mark, Midland
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- All Saints Church-Community Centre
- Parish of Churchill and Cookstown
- St. Aidan, Toronto
- St. Thomas a Becket (Erin Mills South)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. Stephen, Downsview
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- N/A
Ordinations
- The Rev. Dr. James (Jim) Leatch will be ordained a priest at St. John the Baptist (Dixie) on November 23, 2025 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Canon Dr. Alison Falby – Incumbent of Christ Church, Deer Park – January 25, 2026 at 4:00pm.