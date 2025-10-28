Clergy in Motion, October 28

Appointments

The Rev. Judith Alltree has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Anne, Toronto as of October 19, 2025.

The Rev. Canon Dr. David Barker has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. George, Haliburton as of October 21, 2025.

The Rev. Louise Dightam has been appointed Incumbent of St. Barnabas, Chester beginning November 1, 2025.

The Rev. Randy Williams has been appointed Incumbent of St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale beginning November 1, 2025.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. George, Haliburton

St. Mark, Midland

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. Stephen, Downsview

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations

The Rev. Dr. James (Jim) Leatch will be ordained a priest at St. John the Baptist (Dixie) on November 23, 2025 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry