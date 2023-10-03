Clergy in Motion, October 3

Appointments

The Rev. Vinaya Dumpala has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Emmanual, Richvale (Richmond Hill) while the Incumbent is on leave as of September 24, 2023.

The Rev. Karen Hatch has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary, Richmond Hill as of September 24, 2023.

The Ven. Paul Feheley has been appointed Incumbent of St. Michael and All Angels as of October 1, 2023.

The Rev. Ian LaFleur has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. George on Yonge as of October 1, 2023.

The Rev. Beverley Williams has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew, Scarborough as of October 1, 2023.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Christ Church, Bolton

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale

Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, St. James

St. Martin in-the-Fields

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Grace Church on-the-Hill

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

St. James Cathedral

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Andrew Kuhl – Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Craighurst & Midhurst – October 4, 2023 at 7:00pm at St. Paul, Midhurst.

The Rev. Sherri Golisky – Incumbent of St Matthew the Apostle, Oriole – November 5, 2023 at 10am.

Conclusions

The Rev. Christopher Parsons will conclude his appointment as Incumbent of St. Paul, Newmarket on December 31, 2023.

Retirements