Clergy in Motion, October 3
Appointments
- The Rev. Vinaya Dumpala has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Emmanual, Richvale (Richmond Hill) while the Incumbent is on leave as of September 24, 2023.
- The Rev. Karen Hatch has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary, Richmond Hill as of September 24, 2023.
- The Ven. Paul Feheley has been appointed Incumbent of St. Michael and All Angels as of October 1, 2023.
- The Rev. Ian LaFleur has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. George on Yonge as of October 1, 2023.
- The Rev. Beverley Williams has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew, Scarborough as of October 1, 2023.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- St. George, Haliburton
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Christ Church, Bolton
- St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale
- Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, St. James
- St. Martin in-the-Fields
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Christ the King (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Grace Church on-the-Hill
- St. George Memorial, Oshawa
- St. James Cathedral
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Andrew Kuhl – Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Craighurst & Midhurst – October 4, 2023 at 7:00pm at St. Paul, Midhurst.
- The Rev. Sherri Golisky – Incumbent of St Matthew the Apostle, Oriole – November 5, 2023 at 10am.
Conclusions
- The Rev. Christopher Parsons will conclude his appointment as Incumbent of St. Paul, Newmarket on December 31, 2023.
Retirements
- The Rev. Peter Mills has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at the Parish of Ida and Omemee will be December 31, 2023.