Clergy in Motion – October 3

Appointments

  • The Rev. Vinaya Dumpala has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Emmanual, Richvale (Richmond Hill) while the Incumbent is on leave as of September 24, 2023.
  • The Rev. Karen Hatch has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary, Richmond Hill as of September 24, 2023.
  • The Ven. Paul Feheley has been appointed Incumbent of St. Michael and All Angels as of October 1, 2023.
  • The Rev. Ian LaFleur has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. George on Yonge as of October 1, 2023.
  • The Rev. Beverley Williams has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Andrew, Scarborough as of October 1, 2023.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

  • St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

  • Christ Church, St. James
  • St. Martin in-the-Fields

Second Phase –  (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase –  (no longer receiving names):

  • Grace Church on-the-Hill
  • St. George Memorial, Oshawa
  • St. James Cathedral

Celebrations of New Ministry

  • The Rev. Andrew Kuhl – Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Craighurst & Midhurst – October 4, 2023 at 7:00pm at St. Paul, Midhurst.
  • The Rev. Sherri Golisky – Incumbent of St Matthew the Apostle, Oriole – November 5, 2023 at 10am.

Conclusions

  • The Rev. Christopher Parsons will conclude his appointment as Incumbent of St. Paul, Newmarket on December 31, 2023.

Retirements

  • The Rev. Peter Mills has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at the Parish of Ida and Omemee will be December 31, 2023.