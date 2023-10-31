 Skip To Content
Clergy in Motion

Clergy in Motion – October 31

Appointments

  • The Rev. Jeff Nowers has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Christ the King beginning November 1, 2023.
  • The Very Rev. Dr. Stephen Hance (Southwark) has been appointed Dean of Toronto & Rector of St. James Cathedral beginning January 15, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

  • St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

  • Christ Church, St. James
  • St. Martin in-the-Fields

Second Phase –  (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase –  (no longer receiving names):

  • Grace Church on-the-Hill
  • St. George Memorial, Oshawa

Celebrations of New Ministry

  • The Rev. Sherri Golisky – Incumbent of St Matthew the Apostle, Oriole – November 5, 2023 at 10am.
  • The Rev. Becky Bridges – Incumbent of St. Aidan, Toronto – November 19, 2023 at 4pm.
  • The Rev. Michael Perry – Incumbent of Transfiguration – November 26, 2023 at 10:30am.
  • The Very Rev. Dr. Stephen Hance – Dean of Toronto & Rector of St. James Cathedral – January 14, 2023 at 4:30pm.

