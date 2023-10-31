Clergy in Motion, October 31
Appointments
- The Rev. Jeff Nowers has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of Christ the King beginning November 1, 2023.
- The Very Rev. Dr. Stephen Hance (Southwark) has been appointed Dean of Toronto & Rector of St. James Cathedral beginning January 15, 2024.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- Christ Church, Scarborough
- Grace Church in Scarborough
- Our Saviour
- St. Cyprian
- St. Mary, Richmond Hill
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- St. George, Haliburton
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Christ Church, Bolton
- St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale
- Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, St. James
- St. Martin in-the-Fields
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Grace Church on-the-Hill
- St. George Memorial, Oshawa
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Sherri Golisky – Incumbent of St Matthew the Apostle, Oriole – November 5, 2023 at 10am.
- The Rev. Becky Bridges – Incumbent of St. Aidan, Toronto – November 19, 2023 at 4pm.
- The Rev. Michael Perry – Incumbent of Transfiguration – November 26, 2023 at 10:30am.
- The Very Rev. Dr. Stephen Hance – Dean of Toronto & Rector of St. James Cathedral – January 14, 2023 at 4:30pm.