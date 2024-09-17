Clergy in Motion, September 17

Appointments

The Rt. Rev. Patrick White has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Grace Church on-the-Hill while the Incumbent is on leave beginning October 1, 2024.

The Rev. Orvin Lao has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges beginning November 25, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Messiah

St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Ordinations

John Quaggin will be ordained a Deacon at St. John the Baptist, Norway on Sunday, October 20th, 2024 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Dr. Max Dionisio – Priest-in-Charge of St. George, Pickering Village (Ajax) – October 10, 2024 at 7:00pm.

The Rev. Maria Ling – Incumbent of Holy Trinity, Thornhill – November 30, 2024 at 2:00pm.

Conclusions

The Rev. David Matthews will conclude his appointment as Incumbent of St. Thomas a Becket (Erin Mills South) on November 10, 2024. He will be taking up appointment with the Diocese of Calgary.

Retirements