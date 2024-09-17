Clergy in Motion, September 17
Appointments
- The Rt. Rev. Patrick White has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Grace Church on-the-Hill while the Incumbent is on leave beginning October 1, 2024.
- The Rev. Orvin Lao has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges beginning November 25, 2024.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- Messiah
- St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Brampton
- St. George on-the-Hill
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Christ Church, Deer Park (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- N/A
Ordinations
- John Quaggin will be ordained a Deacon at St. John the Baptist, Norway on Sunday, October 20th, 2024 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Dr. Max Dionisio – Priest-in-Charge of St. George, Pickering Village (Ajax) – October 10, 2024 at 7:00pm.
- The Rev. Maria Ling – Incumbent of Holy Trinity, Thornhill – November 30, 2024 at 2:00pm.
Conclusions
- The Rev. David Matthews will conclude his appointment as Incumbent of St. Thomas a Becket (Erin Mills South) on November 10, 2024. He will be taking up appointment with the Diocese of Calgary.
Retirements
- The Rev. Canon Joanne Davies has announced her retirement. Her last day with the Spiritual Care Department at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and St. John’s Rehab will be October 31, 2024. In retirement, she will continue to serve on the Bishop’s Committee on Healing Ministries.