Clergy in Motion, September 19

Appointments

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Christ Church, Bolton

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale

Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, St. James

St. Martin in-the-Fields

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Grace Church on-the-Hill

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

St. James Cathedral

Ordinations & Receptions

The Rev. Jessica Dowling will be ordained a Priest at St. Margaret, New Toronto on Sunday, September 24th, 2023 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

The Rev. Rajathy Gerlyn Henry – Incumbent of Holy Wisdom – September 27, 2023 at 7:00pm.

The Rev. Andrew Kuhl – Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Craighurst & Midhurst – October 4, 2023 at 7:00pm at St. Paul, Midhurst.

Retirements