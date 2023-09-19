Clergy in Motion, September 19
Appointments
- N/A
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- St. George, Haliburton
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Christ Church, Bolton
- St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale
- Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, St. James
- St. Martin in-the-Fields
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Christ the King (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Grace Church on-the-Hill
- St. George Memorial, Oshawa
- St. James Cathedral
Ordinations & Receptions
- The Rev. Jessica Dowling will be ordained a Priest at St. Margaret, New Toronto on Sunday, September 24th, 2023 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Rajathy Gerlyn Henry – Incumbent of Holy Wisdom – September 27, 2023 at 7:00pm.
- The Rev. Andrew Kuhl – Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Craighurst & Midhurst – October 4, 2023 at 7:00pm at St. Paul, Midhurst.
Retirements
- The Rev. Leonard Leader has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at St. George on Yonge will be September 24, 2023.
- The Rev. Randy Murray has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at St. Peter, Oshawa will be September 24, 2023.