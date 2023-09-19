 Skip To Content
Clergy in Motion

Clergy in Motion, September 19

Appointments

  • N/A

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

  • St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

  • Christ Church, St. James
  • St. Martin in-the-Fields

Second Phase –  (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase –  (no longer receiving names):

  • Grace Church on-the-Hill
  • St. George Memorial, Oshawa
  • St. James Cathedral

Ordinations & Receptions

  • The Rev. Jessica Dowling will be ordained a Priest at St. Margaret, New Toronto on Sunday, September 24th, 2023 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

  • The Rev. Rajathy Gerlyn Henry – Incumbent of Holy Wisdom – September 27, 2023 at 7:00pm.
  • The Rev. Andrew Kuhl – Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Craighurst & Midhurst – October 4, 2023 at 7:00pm at St. Paul, Midhurst.

Retirements

  • The Rev. Leonard Leader has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at St. George on Yonge will be September 24, 2023.
  • The Rev. Randy Murray has announced his retirement. His last Sunday at St. Peter, Oshawa will be September 24, 2023.

