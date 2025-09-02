Clergy in Motion, September 2
Appointments
- The Rev. Canon Leonard Abbah, OHC has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Stephen, Downsview as of August 11, 2025.
- The Rev. Hannah Johnston has been appointed Associate Priest of St. Anne, Toronto as of August 15, 2025.
- The Rev. Bob Bettson has been appointed Associate Priest of St. Mary Magdalene and St. Matthias, Bellwoods as of September 1, 2025.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River
- Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. George, Haliburton
- St. Mark, Midland
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. Stephen, Downsview
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- N/A
Ordinations
- The Rev. Becca Whitla will be ordained a priest at St. Stephen in-the-Fields on October 8, 2025 at 7:00pm.
- The Rev. Dr. James (Jim) Leatch will be ordained a priest at St. John the Baptist (Dixie) on November 23, 2025 at 4:00pm.