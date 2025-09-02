Clergy in Motion, September 2

Appointments

The Rev. Canon Leonard Abbah, OHC has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Stephen, Downsview as of August 11, 2025.

The Rev. Hannah Johnston has been appointed Associate Priest of St. Anne, Toronto as of August 15, 2025.

The Rev. Bob Bettson has been appointed Associate Priest of St. Mary Magdalene and St. Matthias, Bellwoods as of September 1, 2025.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River

Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. George, Haliburton

St. Mark, Midland

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

St. Stephen, Downsview

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

N/A

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

N/A

Ordinations