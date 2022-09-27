Clergy in Motion, September 27

Appointments

The Rev. Canon Derek Stapleton has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of Grace Church in Scarborough as of September 1, 2022.

The Rev. Canon Tim Foley has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Paul, Perrytown beginning October 1, 2022.

The Rev. Canon Victor Li has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Elizabeth Church, Mississauga beginning October 1, 2022.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton (contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw)

Christ the King (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)

Grace Church in Scarborough (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Havergal College Chaplain (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

St. George, Haliburton (contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw)

St. Timothy, North Toronto (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Bolton

St. Aidan, Toronto

St. George, Haliburton

St. George Memorial, Oshawa

St. John, East Orangeville

St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges

Second Phase – (receiving names via Area Bishop):

Holy Trinity, Thornhill

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. Peter (Erindale)

Celebrations of New Ministry