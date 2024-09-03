Clergy in Motion, September 3
Appointments
- The Rev. Jessica Dowling has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Luke, East York beginning October 1, 2024.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
- Messiah
- St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. Paul, Uxbridge
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, Brampton
- St. George on-the-Hill
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Christ Church, Deer Park (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges
Ordinations
- Natania Friesen will be ordained a Deacon at All Saints, Kingsway on Sunday, September 15th, 2024 at 4:00pm.
- John Quaggin will be ordained a Deacon at St. John the Baptist, Norway on Sunday, October 20th, 2024 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Maria Ling – Incumbent of Holy Trinity, Thornhill – November 30, 2024 at 2:00pm.