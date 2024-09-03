Clergy in Motion, September 3

Appointments

The Rev. Jessica Dowling has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Luke, East York beginning October 1, 2024.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Messiah

St. John, York Mills – Associate Priest

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk

St. Paul, Uxbridge

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, Brampton

St. George on-the-Hill

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges

Ordinations

Natania Friesen will be ordained a Deacon at All Saints, Kingsway on Sunday, September 15 th , 2024 at 4:00pm.

, 2024 at 4:00pm. John Quaggin will be ordained a Deacon at St. John the Baptist, Norway on Sunday, October 20th, 2024 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry