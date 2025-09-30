Clergy in Motion, September 30
Appointments
- The Rev. Hannah Johnston has been appointed Priest-in-Charge of St. Anne, Toronto as of September 15, 2025.
- The Rev. Jeanette Lewis has been appointed Honorary Assistant of St. Cuthbert, Leaside beginning September 30, 2025.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- Parish of Bobcaygeon, Dunsford and Burnt River
- Parish of Campbellford, Hastings & Roseneath
- Parish of Fenelon Falls & Coboconk
- St. George, Haliburton
- St. Mark, Midland
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- All Saints Church-Community Centre
- Parish of Churchill and Cookstown
- St. Aidan, Toronto
- St. Thomas a Becket (Erin Mills South)
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- St. Stephen, Downsview
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- N/A
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- N/A
Ordinations
- The Rev. Becca Whitla will be ordained a priest at St. Stephen in-the-Fields on October 8, 2025 at 7:00pm.
- The Rev. Dr. James (Jim) Leatch will be ordained a priest at St. John the Baptist (Dixie) on November 23, 2025 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Canon Dr. Alison Falby – Incumbent of Christ Church, Deer Park – January 25, 2026 at 4:00pm.
Conclusions
- The Rev. Canon Andrea Budgey will conclude her appointment as Priest-in-Charge of St. Theodore of Canterbury and her last Sunday will be November 23, 2025. She will be taking up appointment with the Diocese of Nova Scotia & Prince Edward Island.