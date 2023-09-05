Clergy in Motion, September 5

Appointments

The Rev. Dr. Monique Taylor has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter, Oshawa beginning October 1, 2023.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Judy Paulsen has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John the Baptist, Lakefield beginning November 1, 2023.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Christ Church, Bolton

St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale

Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

Christ Church, St. James

St. Martin in-the-Fields

Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):

Grace Church on-the-Hill

St. James Cathedral

Ordinations & Receptions

The Rev. Jessica Dowling will be ordained a Priest at St. Margaret, New Toronto on Sunday, September 24th, 2023 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry