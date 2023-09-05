 Skip To Content
Clergy in Motion

Clergy in Motion – September 5

Clergy in Motion, September 5

Appointments

  • The Rev. Dr. Monique Taylor has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter, Oshawa beginning October 1, 2023.
  • The Rev. Canon Dr. Judy Paulsen has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John the Baptist, Lakefield beginning November 1, 2023.

Vacant Incumbencies

Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.

Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):

Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for

Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for

  • St. George, Haliburton

Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for

Parish Selection Committee Process

First Phase – (not yet receiving names):

  • Christ Church, St. James
  • St. Martin in-the-Fields

Second Phase –  (receiving names via Bishop):

Third Phase –  (no longer receiving names):

  • Grace Church on-the-Hill
  • St. James Cathedral

Ordinations & Receptions

  • The Rev. Jessica Dowling will be ordained a Priest at St. Margaret, New Toronto on Sunday, September 24th, 2023 at 4:00pm.

Celebrations of New Ministry

  • The Rev. Canon Janet Read-Hockin – Incumbent of St. Cuthbert, Leaside  – September 10, 2023 at 3:00pm.
  • The Rev. Richard Webb – Incumbent of St. John, York Mills – September 17, 2023 at 10:00am.
  • The Rev. Rajathy Gerlyn Henry – Incumbent of Holy Wisdom – September 27, 2023 at 7:00pm.
  • The Rev. Andrew Kuhl – Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Craighurst & Midhurst – October 4, 2023 at 7:00pm at St. Paul, Midhurst.