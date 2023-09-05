Clergy in Motion, September 5
Appointments
- The Rev. Dr. Monique Taylor has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter, Oshawa beginning October 1, 2023.
- The Rev. Canon Dr. Judy Paulsen has been appointed Interim Priest-in-Charge of St. John the Baptist, Lakefield beginning November 1, 2023.
Vacant Incumbencies
Clergy from outside the diocese with the permission of their bishop may apply through the Diocesan Executive Assistant, Canon Mary Conliffe.
Bishop’s Direct Appointment Process – (receiving names):
Please contact Bishop Andrew Asbil for
Please contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw for
- St. George, Haliburton
Please contact Bishop Kevin Robertson for
- Christ Church, Bolton
- St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale
- Trinity – St. Paul, Port Credit
Parish Selection Committee Process
First Phase – (not yet receiving names):
- Christ Church, St. James
- St. Martin in-the-Fields
Second Phase – (receiving names via Bishop):
- Christ the King (contact Bishop Kevin Robertson)
- Holy Trinity, Thornhill (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
- St. George Memorial, Oshawa (contact Bishop Riscylla Shaw)
- St. John the Baptist, Oak Ridges (contact Bishop Andrew Asbil)
Third Phase – (no longer receiving names):
- Grace Church on-the-Hill
- St. James Cathedral
Ordinations & Receptions
- The Rev. Jessica Dowling will be ordained a Priest at St. Margaret, New Toronto on Sunday, September 24th, 2023 at 4:00pm.
Celebrations of New Ministry
- The Rev. Canon Janet Read-Hockin – Incumbent of St. Cuthbert, Leaside – September 10, 2023 at 3:00pm.
- The Rev. Richard Webb – Incumbent of St. John, York Mills – September 17, 2023 at 10:00am.
- The Rev. Rajathy Gerlyn Henry – Incumbent of Holy Wisdom – September 27, 2023 at 7:00pm.
- The Rev. Andrew Kuhl – Priest-in-Charge of the Parish of Craighurst & Midhurst – October 4, 2023 at 7:00pm at St. Paul, Midhurst.