Bishops call for prayer in wake of storm

To all clergy, staff and lay leaders in the Diocese:

The College of Bishops continues to watch and pray with the people and parishes of the North and East archdeaconries who were affected by this past weekend’s ice storm, and who continue to struggle with loss of power, flooding and much damage to property. We are especially thinking of the Orillia, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough and Northumberland areas that were so heavily hit by the storm. While grateful that the extreme weather did not result in any loss of life or extensive damage to our beloved churches, several of our buildings remain without electricity and some have experienced flooding. Our Property Resources department is here to assist and provide advice. We know that many Anglicans in those regions – both clergy and lay – are also working hard to provide care, comfort and support to their neighbours without power, fuel and even food. God bless you in this ministry.

As the ongoing poor weather continues to deter the efforts of emergency workers in their attempts to resume power, we pray for the health and safety of all. We ask the whole Diocese to hold the North and East archdeaconries in their prayers at this challenging time.

The College of Bishops