Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear Friends,

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, Baptist pastor, politician, prophet, civil rights leader, husband, father, grandfather and inspiration to so many, died on Tuesday. He possessed such fortitude and strength, such patience and tenacity, to keep hope alive in the face of racism and adversity. As an orator, he had the propensity to give a word that would stir a moment of struggle into the possibility of a better future. Words like “Both tears and sweat are salty, but they render a different result. Tears will get you sympathy; sweat will get you change.” His family would say, He was a servant leader. His unwavering belief in justice, equality and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.

It seems fitting that this great man would make his way home in February, Black History Month. He played such a key role in weaving both a blessed heritage and a vital future. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Black History Month celebrations in Canada. The theme is “Honouring Black Brilliance Across Generations – From Nation Builders to Tomorrow’s Visionaries.” We have the opportunity to look back, celebrate and give thanks for the leadership, creativity and contributions made by members of the Black community in Canada and, most especially, in our churches. We acknowledge the tears of sorrow caused by exclusion and racism and we bear witness to the sweat poured out by so many to make change. We are so grateful for the faithful witness of our Black bishops, priests and deacons, pew dwellers and servant leaders, youth and elders in the Diocese of Toronto who have shaped and formed us thus far on the way into being a better Church. We look with expectant hope for a future that continues to be woven by the love of Jesus and fashioned by social justice, equity and diversity – a future of brilliance.

I am heartened by the number of parishes large and small across our Diocese that are making Black History Month celebrations a priority. On the first Sunday of the month, the College of Bishops participated in a celebration at St. James Cathedral. The Rt. Rev. Deon Johnson, bishop of the Diocese of Missouri, was the preacher. The One Love Dancers brought movement to our worship, and the music of Bob Marley was brought to life by MOKA Caribbean Fusion Band. This coming Sunday, Mary and I will be present for Black History Month celebrations at St. Michael and All Angels.

I invite all Anglicans to celebrate Black history in our Church and country. May our celebrations bring honour and life.

Yours in Christ,

The Right Reverend Andrew Asbil

Bishop of Toronto