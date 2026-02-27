Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear Friends,

Almsgiving. When I consider the ways we are to approach the season of Lent – with self-examination, penitence, prayer, fasting and almsgiving – I often think that the last discipline can get forgotten.

Society at large and we in the Church are very good at almsgiving around Christmastime. Parish treasurers will know that donations generally pour in at the end of the calendar year. And everyone feels generous as they spend money on gifts for those they love, and therefore try to extend that generosity beyond family and friends to the poor and those in need.

Lent reminds us that almsgiving is a spiritual exercise that can prepare us for Holy Week and Easter, as we bear in mind the brokenness of the world and the ways that we are called to help alleviate suffering.

To this end, I have designated, and Synod Council has approved, a special Lenten Appeal for your consideration, as you reflect on your almsgiving this holy season.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Oct. 28, 2025, resulting in profound devastation. Fifty-four people lost their lives, 109 were injured, and widespread flash flooding destroyed critical infrastructure and threatened livestock. Most heartbreaking for the Church is the destruction of approximately half of the island’s houses of worship, leaving many communities without their spiritual homes at the very moment when faith, prayer and fellowship are most needed.

I have spoken with the Bishop of Jamaica, the Rt. Rev. Leon Golding, who said, “the needs on the ground are so great. While many of the church buildings have been heavily damaged, the first priority is restoring the electricity and water supply, and rebuilding schools and homes.”

In moments such as this, Jesus’ words in Matthew 25:40 speak with clarity and urgency: “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these siblings of mine, you did for me.” The call is not abstract. When churches lie in ruins and families gather without shelter, we are compelled not only to pray, but to act.

This tragedy also illustrates our growing vulnerability to extreme weather events, a reality increasingly linked to climate change and consistent with the concerns raised in this year’s social justice vestry motion.

I am so pleased and proud to announce that to strengthen this effort and encourage broad participation, the FaithWorks Allocations Committee is offering a dollar-for-dollar matching challenge of up to $50,000, with the goal of raising at least $100,000 in total. All the funds we raise will be forwarded to Alongside Hope for distribution. Gifts may be made online at www.faithworks.ca or sent by mail to the Synod Office, 135 Adelaide St. E., Toronto, ON M5C 1L8.

I am especially grateful to the Rev. Canon Kenute Francis of St. Hilda, Fairbank, the Rev. Douglas Barnes of St. Thomas, Brooklin, and the Rev. Rory Honeyghan of St. Paul, Newmarket for promoting this cause among the West Indian community in our Diocese and for helping to identify areas of greatest need.

This time-limited campaign will conclude on April 17. Please share this Lenten Appeal as widely and as quickly as possible within your parish networks. Together during this holy season of Lent, we can restore sacred spaces, strengthen communities and bear witness to Christ’s compassion in a time of profound need.

Yours in Christ,

The Right Reverend Andrew Asbil

Bishop of Toronto