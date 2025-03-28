Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear Friends,

God is not neutral. God takes the side of those who are suffering. Dr. Paulo Ueti, biblical scholar and theological advisor for Latin America for Anglican Alliance, shared these words in his presentation on Tuesday. He is a lay member of our companion partner, the Diocese of Brasilia, and on Tuesday morning the clergy and lay preachers of the dioceses of Toronto and Brasilia were invited to an online forum on eco-liberation theology. Dr. Ueti spoke from the perspective of liberation theology in South America, specifically Brazil, while the Rev. Dr. Christopher Brittain, dean of divinity at Trinity College here in Toronto, spoke about the Canadian experience.

About 120 people joined on Zoom, mostly Canadians (including the entire Mississauga deanery clericus in a watch party) but also 23 Brazilians, for this first iteration of theological study for the two dioceses. This kind of gathering is all part of deepening our ties and companionship as we journey together over this seven-year covenant. The presentations, simultaneously translated into Portuguese and English, engaged us to think critically about hope that is not naïve but is made real when we walk with the poor and disenfranchised. It was a stimulating and informative session – the first of many, we pray.

On April 5, I will go online to bring greetings on your behalf to the Diocese of Brasilia as it gathers for its Synod. In late September, we will host five youth and their leaders from the Diocese of Brasilia as they join us in-person for the annual ReCharge youth retreat at Muskoka Woods camp. And Bishop Mauricio Andrade and a delegation from Brasilia will join us via Zoom for a portion of our Synod in November. A hymn celebrating our relationship is also being written and may be ready for the fall. These are just a few of the ways we are beginning to walk together as communities of faith.

Perhaps your parish would like to engage in this budding partnership. We have already received one submission from a parish that has shot a short video greeting to Brasilia, and we hope to have more. Why not ask a budding filmmaker in your congregation to take a short (less than a minute) video – on their phone is fine – to introduce your parish and your ministry to the Diocese of Brasilia? Then send it to our Communications Department, who can add the Portuguese captions before sharing it. In these small ways, we can get to know our siblings in Christ on the other side of our hemisphere, separated by distance but connected by kinship through baptism and the Spirit.

At the heart of our common life and ministry is prayer, mutual support and community. As our little companionship working group that plans these events continues in its work, I invite you to pray for the relationship with Brasilia by using this prayer for Christian solidarity.

God of communion, we praise You for the solidarity that unites clergy and laity in the dioceses of Brasília and Toronto. Fill us with Your Spirit of unity, that we may work together in harmony and love. May the sharing of our gifts strengthen the mission You have entrusted to us, proclaiming Your hope to the world. Guide us in each step, that our unity may be a living testimony of Your transforming grace. In the name of Jesus, our Lord. Amen.

Yours in Christ,

The Rt. Rev. Andrew Asbil

Bishop of Toronto

P.S. Speaking of prayer, the second Lift Up Our Hearts service for the Season of Spiritual Renewal is taking place tomorrow: Saturday, March 29 at 2 p.m., at Trinity, Streetsville in Mississauga. We hope that you can join us either in-person or online. God will be praised, and you will be blessed!