Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear Friends,

The Feast of St. Philip and St. James is commemorated on May 1. The two apostles, Philip and James the Less, are celebrated on the same day because their relics were taken to Rome and placed in the Church of the Holy Apostles together. They are remembered for their devotion to following Jesus and propagating the Good News.

The Very Rev. Duncan Abraham, retired Dean of the Diocese of Toronto and Rector of St. James Cathedral, presided yesterday at the noon Eucharist for St. Philip and St. James in the cathedral’s St. George’s Chapel. That day, May 1, also marked his 70th anniversary of ordination to the priesthood. Just before the apostolic greeting, he spoke a few words of gratitude for being called to serve as a priest, a life that included both ups and downs, a vocation of deep privilege and joy. While Dean Abraham may not have navigated the sanctuary with the agility of a younger man, he presided with a loving presence that has been shaped by the grace and mercy of God and the wisdom that comes from years of following in the way of Jesus. I have to say, I was so deeply moved by the experience.

During the celebration, I brought to mind my own journey, almost 36 years of priestly ministry: the ups and downs, the challenges and mercies, the joys and defeats, the easy and burdensome. I thought about the many people, the places and the ministries that have shaped me along the way. And what a joy and honour it is for me to serve you as the Bishop of Toronto. And then I found myself thinking about this coming Sunday afternoon, when we will gather once again in St. James Cathedral for the ordination of four transitional deacons: Michael Brain, Denise Byard, Rajini Lyman and Tiffany Robinson. While one servant celebrates 70 years, four begin.

This will be my last Friday letter to you for a while. Immediately after the ordination, I will be taking a Sabbath Leave until Sept. 2. The time away will give me the opportunity for rest, for study, for play, for Mary, for family, for friends, for prayer, for reflection and for stillness. It will be good to rest. After all, if Dean Abraham is the measure, I am just at the halfway mark of ministry. I will miss you. And I look forward to the fall and the renewed energy for the journey.

The Diocese is in great hands.

Yours in Christ,

The Rt. Rev. Andrew Asbil

Bishop of Toronto