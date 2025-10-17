Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear Friends,

On Wednesday, I heard the joyful news that one of our own had been awarded the Toronto Book Award for 2025. The Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig, incumbent of St. Stephen in-the-Fields, has written a powerful memoir, Encampment, about the community that has made its home just outside the church building. If you haven’t already – do read it.

On Thursday morning, I decided to be present with that encampment as once again the residents there faced forcible eviction by government agencies. Canon Maggie was and is – as always – tireless and passionate and firm and magnificent in faithfulness. We are so proud of her. Standing on both sides of the perimeter fence – she inside the encampment and I on the sidewalk – I asked her what I could do to help. She simply replied… bear witness!

You, too, can stand in solidarity. Tomorrow is the date of our annual online diocesan Outreach & Advocacy Conference. The theme this year is “Seeking Signs of Resurrection.” In a world seemingly dominated by bad news, we can look for – and become ourselves – signs of God’s presence at work. In our baptism, we commit to resisting the powers of this world that seek to corrupt and destroy the creatures of God. Our outreach conference workshops will highlight many of the ways in which we can make a difference, from showing solidarity with people in encampments and championing affordable housing and income supports, to calling for progress for reconciliation and justice and joining in creation care. This is work that all Christians are called to do.

Excitingly, this last point will be illustrated by the online presence of our Diocese’s companion, the Diocese of Brasília. I am delighted to welcome the Rev. Dr. Rodrigo Espiúca, environmental and human rights lawyer, university professor and Anglican priest in Brasilia, as our keynote speaker, and many of our Brazilian siblings in Christ will participate in the sessions. Please consider joining all or some of the day, which is free of charge. You can learn more and still sign up to attend at www.toronto.anglican.ca/outreachconference.

I am mindful also that tonight will be the fundraising dinner for the Bishop’s Company, a time of food and fellowship in aid of a worthwhile cause: providing needed support to clergy and their families in times of crisis. It reminds me that – and this is the point of Canon Maggie’s book – any one of us is susceptible to misfortune, accident or tragedy. But Christian community means helping each other along life’s path. I am grateful to the members and donors of the Bishop’s Company who allow the College of Bishops to assist our beloved clergy and their families when they need help too. The guest speaker at tonight’s dinner is the Mayor of Oshawa, His Worship Dan Carter. Mayor Carter was himself, for a time, homeless and living rough. Today he is a successful leader and speaker, and I am looking forward to hearing his inspiring story – a “sign of resurrection” indeed.

In whatever way you can help a neighbour, alleviate suffering, stand with the marginalized or oppressed, I encourage and bless you in that work, and I pray: May God, who has given you the will to do these things, grant you the grace and power to perform them.

Yours in Christ,

The Right Reverend Andrew Asbil

Bishop of Toronto