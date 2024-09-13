Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear friends,



How was your summer? After saying good morning or good afternoon comes the inevitable question: How was your summer? And the responses are as varied as you might think. For some of us, it was a season of travel, heading off in all directions. For others, it was a time to enjoy a staycation. For some, it was a time to get lost in a good book, to go for long walks, to sit by a body of water or to do nothing at all. It may have been a great summer or it may have been a difficult one. If it was a hard one for you, or even a lousy one for you, may hope and blessing arrive soon.

How was your summer, harkens the departure of one season and the arrival of another. Autumn is calling, school bells are chiming, commuter trains are filling, students are returning, traffic is getting busier. Soon shorts and T-shirts will be swapped out for long pants and sweaters. There will be shorter days and longer nights. It’s a time of change.

The big change in our household is that the “Year of the Dog” has come to a close. A year ago, Annie, a two-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog, moved into our place when Hannah, our daughter, went off to Germany for a year of research. While Mary and I had each grown up with dogs in our families, neither of us was really prepared for her invasion. And it was truly an invasion! For a whole year, our home vibrated with the motion, commotion and presence of this 75-pound bundle of energy. On the one hand, with her departure our home is quiet, still and ordered. On the other hand, we miss her joy, her greetings at the door, her play in the back yard, and her unconditional love and acceptance. We were not prepared for her invasion of our hearts. That came home when she departed.

I am one of those people who cling to summer. It takes a lot for me to peel away from the beach, the campfires, the starry nights, the gatherings of family and friends. And yet, for some reason, this fall already feels different. Maybe it’s because I have been spending more time in the office. With each passing day, more and more staff and volunteers are returning from vacation. Maybe it’s because 135 Adelaide is beginning to buzz with motion, commotion and presence. The telling of summer adventures quickly turns to the work, ministry and opportunities of serving in our Diocese. There is animated chatter about the good things, the hard things, the wonderful things, the new things and the old things that we will be on about. And deeper still with the autumn comes a deeper invitation to step into the Season of Spiritual Renewal and the anticipation of how the Holy Spirit will invade our hearts with joy.

Yours in Christ,

The Rt. Rev. Andrew Asbil

Bishop of Toronto