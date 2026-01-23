Letter to the Diocese from Bishop Andrew

Dear Friends,

This coming Sunday marks the close of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. In the northern hemisphere, the week is observed between the feasts of St. Peter and St. Paul, (Jan. 18-25), between two pillars of the Church. Christians of all denominations are encouraged to gather, to pray, to enjoy hospitality and to celebrate the diversity of our expressions of faith, language and culture. It is such a rich opportunity to draw upon the wisdom of each tradition.

The theme was hinged on the line from St. Paul in his letter to the Ephesians, there is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to the one hope of your calling. (Ephesians 4.4) The resources for the service were assembled by the Armenian Apostolic Church. The Armenian Church is recognized as one of the oldest Christian traditions, tracing its roots to the apostolic era. It was the apostles Thaddeus and Matthew who evangelized in Armenia as far back as the first century. The Church began to truly flourish under the leadership of the first Patriarch, Gregory the Illuminator, in the fourth century.

I had the honour of preaching at the annual service, held this year at Runnymede United Church, last Sunday afternoon. The liturgy was beautifully led by several choirs, clergy and lay leaders from a myriad of Churches. It was a joy to sit with His Grace Bishop Agbar Hovakimyan, the Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Canada. And it was a delight to receive the invitation to be present for Christmas Mass next year from Rev. Archpriest Zareh Zargarian, vicar of the Diocese and parish priest of Holy Trinity Church in Toronto. The Armenian Church celebrates Christmas on our Feast of the Epiphany.

It is so good and so important to be together. It’s not just another service, not just a yearly obligation. It is a summons to kindle new friendships and reconnect with old friends. A liturgy (work of the people) of unity stands in sharp contrast with some in the world who are bent on fracture and disruption, upset and separation. St. Paul’s words remind us of Jesus’ prayer “that they may be one.” (John 17:21)

Pray for the Christian Church throughout the world, in all its expressions. And do talk about our shared faith with your friends, family and neighbours from other traditions. Explore and celebrate diversity and learn from each other how various denominations emphasize different aspects of our shared Christianity, remembering always that the Church’s one foundation is Jesus Christ our Lord.

Yours in Christ,

The Right Reverend Andrew Asbil

Bishop of Toronto