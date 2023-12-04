32 named to Order of the Diocese of Toronto

The following people have been named to the Order of the Diocese of Toronto, created to honour outstanding lay people in the Church in the Diocese of Toronto:
- Mrs. Cheryl Atkins, ODT, St. John, West Toronto
- Mrs. Joan Baillie, ODT, St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
- Mr. Mario Bartolozzi, ODT, St. Matthias, Bellwoods
- Mrs. Valerie Beasley, ODT, Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach
- Mr. Stephen Boake, ODT, St. James Cathedral
- Ms. Lisa Brown, ODT, St. James Cathedral
- Ms. Patricia Campbell, ODT, Minden-Kinmount
- Mrs. Audrey Chan, ODT, St. Matthew, First Avenue
- Mrs. Junia Crichlow, ODT, St. Jude, Bramalea North
- Ms. Marion Cronsberry, ODT, St. John the Baptist, Norway
- Mr. Gary Davenport, ODT, St. Barnabas, Chester
- Mr. David Finch, ODT, St. James, Caledon East
- Mrs. Jean Franz, ODT, St. Hugh and St. Edmund
- Mrs. Freda Gearing, ODT, St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff
- Mrs. Sharon Goldsworthy, ODT, All Saints, Collingwood
- Ms. Marilyn Hutchison, ODT, St. Paul, Innisfil
- Mr. James Laking, ODT, Trinity Church, Barrie
- Mr. Andre Lyn, ODT, St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea
- Ms. Cynthia Majewski, ODT, St. Timothy, North Toronto
- Ms. Kimberley Marshall, ODT, St. Monica
- Mrs. Eileen Martin, ODT, St. Luke, Creemore
- Mrs. Ethel Morris, ODT, St. Paul, Lindsay
- Ms. Marjorie Myton, ODT, Holy Family, Heart Lake (Brampton)
- Mr. Ian Paul, ODT, Ascension, Don Mills
- Mr. Norman Savill, ODT, St. Margaret, Barrie
- Ms. Valerie Seales, ODT, St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole
- Mrs. Moira Southwell, ODT, All Saints, Collingwood
- Mr. John Sutton, ODT, Redeemer, Bloor St.
- Mr. Timothy Yat-Kwong Tong, ODT, St. John, Willowdale
- Ms. Valerie Trutwein, ODT, St. Bede
- Mr. Roger Welsman, ODT, St. Thomas, Shanty Bay
- Ms. Martha Whittaker, ODT, Christ Church, Brampton
They will be honoured during choral evensong on Jan. 1 at 3:30 p.m. at St. James Cathedral. The service will be live streamed on the diocesan YouTube channel.