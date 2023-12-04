32 named to Order of the Diocese of Toronto

The following people have been named to the Order of the Diocese of Toronto, created to honour outstanding lay people in the Church in the Diocese of Toronto:

Mrs. Cheryl Atkins, ODT, St. John, West Toronto

Mrs. Joan Baillie, ODT, St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

Mr. Mario Bartolozzi, ODT, St. Matthias, Bellwoods

Mrs. Valerie Beasley, ODT, Prince of Peace, Wasaga Beach

Mr. Stephen Boake, ODT, St. James Cathedral

Ms. Lisa Brown, ODT, St. James Cathedral

Ms. Patricia Campbell, ODT, Minden-Kinmount

Mrs. Audrey Chan, ODT, St. Matthew, First Avenue

Mrs. Junia Crichlow, ODT, St. Jude, Bramalea North

Ms. Marion Cronsberry, ODT, St. John the Baptist, Norway

Mr. Gary Davenport, ODT, St. Barnabas, Chester

Mr. David Finch, ODT, St. James, Caledon East

Mrs. Jean Franz, ODT, St. Hugh and St. Edmund

Mrs. Freda Gearing, ODT, St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

Mrs. Sharon Goldsworthy, ODT, All Saints, Collingwood

Ms. Marilyn Hutchison, ODT, St. Paul, Innisfil

Mr. James Laking, ODT, Trinity Church, Barrie

Mr. Andre Lyn, ODT, St. Joseph of Nazareth, Bramalea

Ms. Cynthia Majewski, ODT, St. Timothy, North Toronto

Ms. Kimberley Marshall, ODT, St. Monica

Mrs. Eileen Martin, ODT, St. Luke, Creemore

Mrs. Ethel Morris, ODT, St. Paul, Lindsay

Ms. Marjorie Myton, ODT, Holy Family, Heart Lake (Brampton)

Mr. Ian Paul, ODT, Ascension, Don Mills

Mr. Norman Savill, ODT, St. Margaret, Barrie

Ms. Valerie Seales, ODT, St. Matthew the Apostle, Oriole

Mrs. Moira Southwell, ODT, All Saints, Collingwood

Mr. John Sutton, ODT, Redeemer, Bloor St.

Mr. Timothy Yat-Kwong Tong, ODT, St. John, Willowdale

Ms. Valerie Trutwein, ODT, St. Bede

Mr. Roger Welsman, ODT, St. Thomas, Shanty Bay

Ms. Martha Whittaker, ODT, Christ Church, Brampton

They will be honoured during choral evensong on Jan. 1 at 3:30 p.m. at St. James Cathedral. The service will be live streamed on the diocesan YouTube channel.