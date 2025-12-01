35 named to Order of the Diocese of Toronto

The following people have been named to the Order of the Diocese of Toronto, created to honour outstanding lay people in the Church in the Diocese of Toronto:

Mr. Paul Aitcheson, ODT, St. Andrew, Scarborough

Mrs. Kathleen (Kathy) Barnes, ODT, St. Paul, L’Amoreaux

Mrs. Jennifer Bellis, ODT, St. Paul, L’Amoreaux

Mrs. Christine Blair, ODT, St. James, Orillia

Mrs. Jacqueline (Jacky) Bramma, ODT All Saints, Whitby

Mr. Ian Campbell, ODT, Christ Church, Scarborough

Mr. Brian Chandler, ODT, Nativity, Malvern

Mrs. Debbie Christie Morgan, ODT, Atonement, Alderwood

Ms. Ann Copeland, ODT, St. Paul, Innisfil

Mr. Charles (Charlie) Cutts, ODT, St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff

Mr. Samson Davis, ODT, St. Bede

Ms. Sadie Essue-Heaven, ODT, St. Timothy, Agincourt

Mrs. Catherine (Cathie) Figueira, ODT, All Saints, Kingsway

Mrs. Olive Joy Freemantle, ODT, St. Paul, Uxbridge

Mr. John Hipwell, ODT, St. George, Fairvalley

Ms. Wenda Hunter, ODT, St. Luke, Price’s Corners

Mrs. Margaret Jocz, ODT, St. Paul on-the-Hill

Ms. Teresa Johnson, ODT, St. Barnabas, Chester

Ms. Catherine King, ODT, St. David, Orillia

Mrs. Mary Larson, ODT, St. Margaret in-the-Pines

Mr. Gordon Launchbury, ODT, St. Athanasius, Orillia

Mrs. Michelle Loftus, ODT, St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering)

Mrs. Lisa Luciani-Turner, ODT, Holy Wisdom

Mrs. Joyce MacKeen, ODT, St. Paul, Washago

Mrs. Dawn Mercer, ODT, St. Matthew, Islington

Mrs. Alice Marlene Paulsen, ODT, St. Dunstan of Canterbury

Ms. Gail Payne, ODT, St. Paul, Lindsay

Mrs. Jillian Reeves, ODT, Holy Wisdom

Ms. Mary Ridgley, ODT, Trinity Church, Aurora

Mr. Michael Royce, ODT, Grace Church on-the-Hill

Mrs. Florence Schwerdtner, ODT, Holy Trinity, Guildwood

Mr. John Small, ODT, St. Jude, Wexford

Ms. Marion Stephens, ODT, Resurrection

Mrs. Pansy Stewart, ODT, St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale

Mrs. Darlene Trumper, ODT, Christ Church St. James

They will be honoured during choral evensong on Jan. 1 at 3:30 p.m. at St. James Cathedral. The service will be live streamed on the diocesan YouTube channel.