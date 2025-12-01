35 named to Order of the Diocese of Toronto

The following people have been named to the Order of the Diocese of Toronto, created to honour outstanding lay people in the Church in the Diocese of Toronto:
- Mr. Paul Aitcheson, ODT, St. Andrew, Scarborough
- Mrs. Kathleen (Kathy) Barnes, ODT, St. Paul, L’Amoreaux
- Mrs. Jennifer Bellis, ODT, St. Paul, L’Amoreaux
- Mrs. Christine Blair, ODT, St. James, Orillia
- Mrs. Jacqueline (Jacky) Bramma, ODT All Saints, Whitby
- Mr. Ian Campbell, ODT, Christ Church, Scarborough
- Mr. Brian Chandler, ODT, Nativity, Malvern
- Mrs. Debbie Christie Morgan, ODT, Atonement, Alderwood
- Ms. Ann Copeland, ODT, St. Paul, Innisfil
- Mr. Charles (Charlie) Cutts, ODT, St. Nicholas, Birch Cliff
- Mr. Samson Davis, ODT, St. Bede
- Ms. Sadie Essue-Heaven, ODT, St. Timothy, Agincourt
- Mrs. Catherine (Cathie) Figueira, ODT, All Saints, Kingsway
- Mrs. Olive Joy Freemantle, ODT, St. Paul, Uxbridge
- Mr. John Hipwell, ODT, St. George, Fairvalley
- Ms. Wenda Hunter, ODT, St. Luke, Price’s Corners
- Mrs. Margaret Jocz, ODT, St. Paul on-the-Hill
- Ms. Teresa Johnson, ODT, St. Barnabas, Chester
- Ms. Catherine King, ODT, St. David, Orillia
- Mrs. Mary Larson, ODT, St. Margaret in-the-Pines
- Mr. Gordon Launchbury, ODT, St. Athanasius, Orillia
- Mrs. Michelle Loftus, ODT, St. Martin, Bay Ridges (Pickering)
- Mrs. Lisa Luciani-Turner, ODT, Holy Wisdom
- Mrs. Joyce MacKeen, ODT, St. Paul, Washago
- Mrs. Dawn Mercer, ODT, St. Matthew, Islington
- Mrs. Alice Marlene Paulsen, ODT, St. Dunstan of Canterbury
- Ms. Gail Payne, ODT, St. Paul, Lindsay
- Mrs. Jillian Reeves, ODT, Holy Wisdom
- Ms. Mary Ridgley, ODT, Trinity Church, Aurora
- Mr. Michael Royce, ODT, Grace Church on-the-Hill
- Mrs. Florence Schwerdtner, ODT, Holy Trinity, Guildwood
- Mr. John Small, ODT, St. Jude, Wexford
- Ms. Marion Stephens, ODT, Resurrection
- Mrs. Pansy Stewart, ODT, St. Paul the Apostle, Rexdale
- Mrs. Darlene Trumper, ODT, Christ Church St. James
They will be honoured during choral evensong on Jan. 1 at 3:30 p.m. at St. James Cathedral. The service will be live streamed on the diocesan YouTube channel.