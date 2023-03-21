Applications open for Dean and Rector of St. James Cathedral

The Diocese of Toronto and the Cathedral Church of St. James seek to appoint a new Dean and Rector who will deepen the cathedral community’s faith, mission and stewardship to guide it into the future. To learn more, read the Parish Profile.

Please submit your completed application form to the Bishop of Toronto’s assistant at jbolenderking@toronto.anglican.ca. Combine all additional answers in one document.

If you are not from the Diocese of Toronto, please include a letter from your bishop indicating you are a priest in good standing with permission to apply.