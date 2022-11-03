Bishop offers Advent reflection series

Bishop Andrew Asbil is offering a series of four Advent reflections for use by parishes and people in the Diocese. “Light One Candle” explores the four themes of the season: hope, peace, joy and love. “These are the true gifts of Advent as we anticipate the birth of our Saviour, and I invite you to examine with me, in your own heart and with your small group, what each of these themes means for you,” says Bishop Asbil.

The videos can be used as an Advent study in parish groups, or by individuals wanting to dwell in the season of Advent. Each video is about 15 minutes long and includes moments to pause and consider particular questions or ideas.

All four videos can be seen on the diocesan YouTube channel and are available to download to your own computer from Google Drive. They’ll be available in future years as well, so parishes that don’t offer the series this year can choose to use the videos later.