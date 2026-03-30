Bishop shares Holy Week messages

We’ll be sharing a series of videos from Bishop Andrew Asbil through Holy Week. You’ll be able to find the videos and transcripts below.

Palm Sunday

Our week begins with a surprise. Crowds gather. Hopes rise. People wave palm branches. They’re waiting for a king, and they think they know what to expect: noise, force, triumph.

But Jesus’ arrival is different. Not on a warhorse, but on a donkey. Not surrounded by soldiers, but by fishermen, tax collectors, and friends who can’t help but follow. All of them moving steadily toward the week that lies ahead.

Nothing about this entrance fits the script for power. But love doesn’t always enter our lives in the way we expect. It doesn’t push. It doesn’t threaten. It doesn’t need to prove itself.

Palm Sunday reminds us that God meets us not with force, but with a love we long for. A love that disarms our expectations and calls us to see the world differently.

This is just the start. This day is the gateway into the holiest week of our year. This week is a pilgrimage meant to be walked step by step: the teaching, the table, the garden, the cross, the quiet of the tomb and, at last, the rising. I hope you’ll join the journey each day, letting the story shape you as it unfolds.

May we have eyes to notice the unexpected ways love still arrives – in small acts of kindness, in courage that comes from somewhere deep within us, in hope that shows up even when we thought it had run out. This is the love that meets us today.